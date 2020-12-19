Brett Lee Welcomes Anushka, Virat Kohli to Have Their Baby in Australia, Says 'We'll Accept You'

Former Australian pacer Brett Lee has invited cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma to have their baby in Australia. Virat, who is currently leading the Indian cricket team in Adelaide for the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Test series, is expecting his first child with Anushka. He will return to Mumbai after the first Test match between India and Australia, which will end on December 21.

In an interview with Mid-Day, Brett welcomed Virat and Anushka to have their baby in Australia. “If you would like to, Mr. Kohli, you are welcome to have your child in Australia. Because we will accept you. If you have a little girl, fantastic! If you have a little boy, fantastic!” he said.

Anushka and Virat recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary with romantic posts on Instagram. The celebrity couple had tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony in Italy. The baby is due in January.

Anushka broke the news of her pregnancy on her Instagram handle with a photo of her in a black polka-dot dress and Virat standing behind her in a white t-shirt. “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021,” she wrote alongside the picture.

Anushka was last seen in Zero with Shah Rukh Khan, which was a dud at the box office. Her production company released Paatal Lok on Amazon Prime Video, and Bulbbul on Netflix this year.