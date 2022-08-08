Brian Tyree Henry Says Stars in Bullet Train Playing Complete Antithesis of Who They Are in Real Life

Bullet Train has been gaining immense popularity the world over, garnering a lot of praise for performances by the ensemble cast of the movie. The film is led by Brad Pitt and also stars actors such as Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry with appearances by Sandra Bullock, Bad Bunny, Zazie Beetz, Andrew Koji among others. The movie has also gained massive popularity for its surprising high-profile cameos.

Now Primetime Emmy and Tony award-winning actor Brian Tyree Henry, who was also seen in The Eternals and Atlanta, opened up about playing one of The Twins in the film. The actor essays the role of a hitman called ‘Lemon’, who is the twin of actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s ‘Tangerine’.

Henry, whose character possesses a guileless demeanor and moral compass that he has honed entirely from the lessons from Thomas the Tank Engine, said that he was able to tap into the fun odd-couple nature of their characters’ pairing.

“Lemon is incredibly genuine. He is the most genuine, childlike, joyous psychopath you’ll ever meet in your life. He enters a room and you can’t miss him, but at the same time, he has real ease about him. That’s why pairing him with Aaron’s Tangerine is so perfect. Tangerine is crazy, and there’s a finesse that Aaron has when he steps into the role. He’s that fine wine of sociopaths. The two of us together is so eclectic and fun and we’re just the oddest pairing, but at the same time, it works so well,” Henry said.

In fact, Henry even adopted a British accent to match his on-screen brother Tangerine’s accent in the movie. “It’s a true honor to be able to speak the King’s English. It’s something that I’ve always wanted to do, I worked hard at it, and I had a great dialect coach,” he explained.

The actor also said that except for Aaron, everyone was playing characters that were poles apart from their real selves. “One of the great things is that every single person is flipping these characters on their head. Brad playing the crazy, weird, unlucky assassin. Joey King playing like an upper-class society girl who can turn into a cold-blooded killer in a minute. Everybody in this movie is playing the complete antithesis of who they really are in real life. Except (for) Aaron.”, he said.

Brad Pitt starrer Bullet Train is currently playing in theatres.

