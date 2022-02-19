Bride-to-be Afsana Khan Gets Kiss And Tight Hug from Beau Saajz at Her Mehendi; See Viral Pics

The popular Punjabi singer and former Bigg Boss contestant, Afsana Khan is set to tie the knot with her fiance Saajz today. The pre-wedding functions have already begun and Afsana is actively sharing glimpses of her pre-wedding rituals on her Instagram profile.

Recently, Afsana shared stunning photos from her Mehendi ceremony. In the photos shared by Afsana, she can be seen wearing a green embroidered lehenga with a golden blouse. She carried a traditional red dupatta to complete the look. Saajz can be seen complementing Afsana in a matching green kurta.

In the first photo, Saajz can be seen kissing Afsana on her cheek as artists are applying mehndi on her hands. Afsana’s mehndi ceremony was attended by her close friends from the Punjabi music industry and Bigg Boss. In the photos, she can be seen posing with ex-Bigg Boss contestant Shefali Bagga, singer Himanshi Khurana, Rakhi Sawant, Manmeet Meet, Akshara Singh and various Punjabi artists.

In another series of photos, the couple can be seen posing adorably for the camera. In the first photo, Saajz can be seen showing his love as he kisses the forehead of his bride-to-be Afsana. In the next photos, Afsana can be seen showing her beautiful mehendi. She captioned the group of photos by using the hashtag of the couple, “Afsaajz ki Mehndi”

Fans reacted to Afsana’s Mehndi photos and congratulated the couple for their wedding.

Earlier, Afsana also gave us an inside look from her haldi ceremony. In the photos, Afsana and Saajz’s friends can be seen applying haldi to the couple. The two also applied haldi on each other’s faces.

On her Haldi, Afsana chose to wear a yellow colour lehnga set from the brand Indian Aura. Saajz was looking handsome as usual as he carried a yellow printed kurta with white salwar. Looking at the pictures, we can clearly say the couple is enjoying every moment of their wedding. Now, fans are eagerly waiting to witness the grand wedding look of Afsana and Saajz on February 19.

