Bride-to-be Disha Parmar Shares Cute Boomerang With Her ‘Dulha’ Rahul Vaidya

Bigg Boss 14 fame and singer Rahul Vaidya is all set to tie the knot with TV actress Disha Parmar on July 16. The truly efficacious couple had their mehndi ceremony on the night of July 14. As both of them had earlier revealed that they are looking for an intimate ceremony, the functions were only attended by their close friends and family. The pictures and videos of the ceremony in no time went viral and ‘DisHul’ fans are in awe of the lovebirds.

Disha took to her Instagram handle and shared a boomerang with her to-be husband, Rahul. In the clip, where Disha is seen showing off her mehndi, Rahul is featured striking a pose. The former looked absolutely gorgeous in the pink kurta, cream sharara, and wedding jewelry. Whereas the groom kept it subtle as he wore a matching mint green kurta pyjama.

A floral background was set up at the back with ‘Dulhaniya’ (Bride) written on it. Sharing the boomerang, Disha added a wedding song and in the caption, she wrote, “With my handsome groom.”

Several fans, Disha’s industry friends, along with her beau Rahul showered love on the post. “Kal le jaunga meri dulhaniya ko (Tomorrow I will take away my bride,” wrote Rahul. Rakhi Sawant and Sara Khan were among others who extended best wishes to the couple. Their fans also congratulated them for embarking on this new chapter of their lives.

Earlier, Disha had shared a series of pictures from her mehndi night, and the actress looked no less than a fairy.

The duo has known each other for a long but has always remained friends. During Rahul’s stint in the 14th edition of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss, he realised his love for Disha. In one of the episodes, he confessed his love and proposed to her on national television. Although, he had to wait a lot for an answer. Finally, Disha came to the showo n one of the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode and accepted his marriage proposal.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here