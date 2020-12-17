Bride-to-be Gauahar Khan Grooves with Zaid Darbar in Their Romantic Pre-wedding Video

Actress Gauahar Khan is getting married to professional choreographer Zaid Darbar on December 25. The actress, who is eagerly waiting for her big day, has shared a romantic pre-wedding video on her Instagram account. Gauahar looks all in love with beau Zaid as she grooves with him in the video. Sharing the video the actress wrote, “1 week to go . #GAZAbkahaiDin @zaid_darbar”

Gauahar recently announced her wedding date on social media and also shared that it would be an intimate family affair due to the ongoing pandemic. Sharing a couple of pictures of the two of them together, Gauhar posted a colourful note that revealed the wedding date. They also revealed that the location of the wedding will be ITC Maratha in Mumbai.

The couple went public with their romance a few months ago, and have been featuring in each other's social media feed ever since. Zaid's father, composer Ismail Darbar, had first hinted that the couple was serious about tying the knot. The love birds had announced their engagement on social media on November 5.