Bride-to-be Kajal Aggarwal Flashes Her Diamond Engagement Ring for First Time

Kajal Aggarwal is on cloud nine as her wedding date with fiance Gautam Kitchlu nears. Kajal, on Friday, took to social media to share a video wherein she is seen flaunting her engagement ring. The gorgeous bride-to-be is indulging in some ‘shaadi vanity’ as she showed off a shining diamond ring on her finger. As seen in her Instagram story, Kajal wiggled her fingers and then flashed a thumbs-up sign. Here is the video:

She announced her marriage on social media earlier this month, leaving thousands of her fans awestruck. Taking to Instagram, Kajal revealed that she will tie the knot with designer and entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu on October 30. The wedding will take place in Mumbai in a private ceremony with just family members in presence.

The announcement note read, “I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish the most – entertaining my audience – now, with a whole new purpose and meaning (sic.)”

Kajal has a chain of projects in the pipeline. She has Mosagallu, a film based on true events, directed by Jeffrey Gee Chin. The film will also feature Vishnu Manchu, who is also a co-producer for the film. Kajal next has a Bollywood film, Mumbai Saga. The upcoming multi-starrer will be led by John Abraham. The Telugu actress will also be a part of Kamal Haasan's headlined Indian 2. She has been roped in to play the lead in Kangana Ranaut’s Queen remake called Paris Paris.