Bride-To-Be Shibani Dandekar Is Ready for Her Wedding With Farhan Akhtar in Red High Heels; See Pic

VJ-singer Shibani Dandekar and director-actor Farhan Akhtar are all set to tie the knot to commemorate their love for each other this week. As the wedding bells have started ringing, the traditional events and rituals that make the fabric of Indian weddings have begun too. To celebrate the advent of the auspicious day, the pre-wedding functions kickstarted, among which was the Mehendi and Haldi function that was held on February 17, followed by the sangeet ceremony.

Although the couple is yet to share photos of their pre-wedding functions, Shibani, the bride-to-be, is giving everybody a glimpse of how things are unfolding laden with celebratory emotions and jolly moments through her Instagram stories.

She recently posted an Instagram story holding red high heels in her hand. Along with it, she wrote, “Let’s do this." Earlier she shared pics with her friends getting loaded on caffeine post the pre-wedding functions. The in-video caption accompanying the story reads, “The loves of my life,” and identifies her friends through tags. Looks like the squad decided to take a coffee break in the morning before getting ready to thump their feet at the sangeet ceremony.

Farhan and Shibani met in a reality show in 2018, after which they started dating each other. The couple made their relationship Instagram official the same year before making it publicly official at Ranveer and Deepika’s wedding reception. After four years of knowing and dating each other, they have decided to take their relationship to the next step and marry. The wedding will foster the exchanging of vows instead of having a traditional Marathi wedding or nikah.

