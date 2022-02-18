Bride-To-Be Shibani Dandekar Snapped Returning To Her Home In Khar; See Pics

The pictures and videos from filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar and model Shibani Dandekar’s Mehendi ceremony set the social media on fire, on Thursday night. Farhan’s Mumbai home was all decked up and the function was attended by Shabana Azmi, Shibani’s sister Anusha Dandekar, Rhea Chakraborty, and Amrita Arora, among others. And it seems like the bride-to-be returned to her home in Khar on Friday morning and was captured by the paparazzi.

The paps captured Shibani in comfortable attire as she donned an all-black look. Wearing a black t-shirt and loosely fitted knee length shorts, Shibani slipped into matching sliders as she entered into her home. The 41-year-old model had her luscious locks open, and she also covered her face with a black mask, following the COVID-19 mandate.

Check the pictures below:

The pictures see Shibani holding her phone in her hand, as she posed for the paparazzi before she entered her residence. She waved at the shutterbugs, ahead of moving into her home.

On Thursday Night, several pictures and videos from Shibani and Farhan’s Mehendi ceremony went viral on social media. Shibani, who opted for a yellow outfit for the function, danced her heart out with her friends and family members. She grooved to Ranveer Singh’s ‘Aankh Marey’ song from the film Simmba. On the other hand, Anusha Dandekar and Rhea Chakraborty performed on ‘Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna’ song from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

For the occasion, Shabana wore a mustard outfit. Anusha was dressed in a yellow frilled saree as she kept her hair loose and also wore a maangtika. Rhea was seen in a yellow outfit and she accessorised her look with jewellery as she kept her hair loose.

Farhan and Shibani will reportedly have a court marriage on February 21. His mother, veteran writer Honey Irani earlier told The Times of India that she is looking forward to the “joyous occasion.” Farhan’s father, veteran writer Javed Akhtar had earlier told the publication that the wedding will be a simple affair given the pandemic.

Earlier this week, Farhan had a blast at his bachelor party. Taking to Instagram, Farhan shared a picture with his friends. In the photo, the groom-to-be posed with his close friends, including Ritesh Sidhwani and Shakeel Ladak. The snap also featured the cut-outs of Shibani and Farhan’s faces. “The boys are back in town. #stagdaynightfever," Farhan captioned the post. Shibani commented on the post, “Umm… technically I am there too."

On the film front, Farhan is set to return to the directorial chair with his next titled Jee Le Zaraa. The film stars Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

