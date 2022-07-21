Bridgerton Cast Announces Season 3 Filming Has Begun with New Video, But Simone Ashley is Missing

The cast of the popular Netflix series Bridgerton has begun filming for season 3. A new video showed some of the stars from the past two seasons as well as some new additions hold up a three fingers to indicate they have begun working on the third instalment. The series has added Daniel Francis (Stay Close), Sam Phillips (The Crown), and James Phoon (Wreck) to its Season 3 cast as filming begins in London.

Francis plays Marcus Anderson, a charismatic presence who lights up any room he enters, attracting the notice of certain matriarchs in the town — and the ire of others. Phillips plays Lord Debling, a genial lord with unusual interests. But with wealth and a noble title to back up his eccentricities, he’ll have no shortage of interest from young ladies this season. Phoon plays Harry Dankworth; what he lacks in wit and intelligence, he more than makes up for with serious good looks, reported Deadline.

The last scene of Bridgerton season 2 left Kate and Anthony as happy newlyweds, with Kate now taking on the title of viscountess alongside her husband. While the focus of Bridgerton season 3 is set to once again move on to the relationship between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), Kate and Anthony are both expected to return in supporting roles as members of the wider Bridgerton family, with Ashley confirming her involvement back in March.

Season 3 finds Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) as she’s finally given up her crush on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) after hearing him disparage her to his friends last season. Instead, she’s focusing on finding a husband who will respect her independence so she may continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, away from her mother and sisters. Due to her lack of confidence, however, her search doesn’t go so well.

Season 3 also welcomes new showrunner and executive producer Jess Brownell who is taking over duties following series creator Chris Van Dusen’s exit last season. Van Dusen will remain an executive producer this season alongside Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, and Tom Verica.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.