Bridgerton Star Rege Jean Page Leads the Odds Favouring Him to Be the Next James Bond

Regé-Jean Page may not be reprising the role of Duke of Hastings or Simon Basset in the upcoming second season of Netflix hit show, but he is most likely to be the next James Bond. According to reports, the 31-year-old actor is one of the leading contenders to play the coveted role of the British spy, replacing Daniel Craig.

A Daily Mail report mentioned that bookmakers have placed Page in the 4/5betting stakes for the next Bond actor. Alex Apati from the British betting and gambling company Ladbrokes was quoted by the tabloid that it is looking increasingly likely that Bond chiefs have made their minds up in their search for Craig's replacement, with Page becoming a clear favourite in the betting.

Craig’s run as 007 will be coming to an end after No Time to Die will release in September. The 53-year-old actor has been playing the role of the fictional British spy for fifteen years now.

Some of the other contenders in the race to become the next Bond have been Tom Hardy, James Norton, Luke Evans, Henry Cavill, and Idris Elba. In the month of June, Ladbrokes’ had released the odds where Page was seen leading the race taking over Hardy on becoming 007. Hardy has slipped to 4/1 odds and is closely followed in the rankings by Norton who comes in at 5/1 odds. Meanwhile, other contenders like Evans are at 6/1, Cavill at 8/1 and Elba is at 10/1, reported Daily Mail.

For Page, betting is just a game and something that he does not take seriously. In an interview to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor had said that such speculations invite clicks, but it has got nothing to do with him. The actor had further mentioned that the bettings are not placed in something substantial that has happened in any room or any meeting. For Page, the bettings are literally just a thing for people to talk about, it is “flattering but it is just a game.”

