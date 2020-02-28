Brie Larson Chokes Gal Gadot in This Priceless Marvel vs DC Moment from Oscars, See Pic

Brie Larson and Gal Gadot shared throwback pictures from the prestigious Oscars 2020 ceremony on social media. Their bonhomie is quite visible in the candid moments as in one of images, Larson chokes Gadot in jest. Alongside the clicks, Larson and Gadot also shared the message "make love, not war".

In the pics, while Gadot looked stunning in her black gown and glam makeup, Brie herself was not the one to back off on the fashion front as she opted for an elegant long pink champagne-coloured dress with silver embroidery running down it. Larson and Gadot had earlier shared the Oscars stage with Sigourney Weaver as they presented the award in the Best Original Score category at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Larson is best known for playing the Marvel Studios superhero Captain Marvel, while Gadot is best known for playing Wonder Woman in the DCEU.

The new pics of the actresses is also turning out to be a treat for the fans of the superhero film universe. Some even wished the two characters appear in one movie.

Meanwhile, Wonder Woman 1984, the sequel of 2017 film featuring Gadot as the titular superhero hits screens on June 5 later this year. Also, a follow-up to Captain Marvel (2019), featuring Oscar winner Larson in the title role, is finally taking shape at Disney.

