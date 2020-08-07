MOVIES

Brie Larson Discloses Her Secret Mission Of Climbing the Grand Teton

Brie Larson Discloses Her Secret Mission Of Climbing the Grand Teton

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson released the video of her super-secret adventure where she scaled the Grand Teton in August of 2019 , after a year on her Youtube channel.

Brie Larson scaled the Grand Teton in August of 2019 but revealed it only 12 months later. She posted a video on her Youtube channel where she elaborated her adventurous trek to the Grand Tetons in Wyoming last year.

Larson went with her trainer Jimmy Chin and Jason Walsh, a filmmaker and a professional climber. It was a “once in a lifetime situation” for her to climb the mountain with Chin. Chin is the brain behind the Academy Award-winning documentary Free Solo. Larson who did face some injuries commended Chin’s sandbagging technique, and said it worked.

Larson trained for 6 weeks, “pretty hard” and explained that while actually climbing the Tetons, she “felt raw, and humbled.”

The actress, who had to portray a superhero in Captain Marvel, needed to be physically strong to do justice to the character on the big screen. “It didn’t sit well with me to play a strong character without actually being strong,” she explained in the video.

Larson, who accomplished through vigorous training, documented her transformation from a self-asserted 'introvert with asthma' to real-life fighter on social media as she prepared to create Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame.

On August 6, Larson posted the new video titled, “I CLIMBED THE GRAND TETON (and kept it a secret!).”

Chin was enthralled how Larson accomplished her goal. He was also impressed by her composure on the mountain. Larson is currently looking for a new physical undertaking. She also asked her YouTube subscribers for recommendations.

