Brie Larson Discloses Her Secret Mission Of Climbing the Grand Teton

Brie Larson scaled the Grand Teton in August of 2019 but revealed it only 12 months later. She posted a video on her Youtube channel where she elaborated her adventurous trek to the Grand Tetons in Wyoming last year.

Larson went with her trainer Jimmy Chin and Jason Walsh, a filmmaker and a professional climber. It was a “once in a lifetime situation” for her to climb the mountain with Chin. Chin is the brain behind the Academy Award-winning documentary Free Solo. Larson who did face some injuries commended Chin’s sandbagging technique, and said it worked.

Larson trained for 6 weeks, “pretty hard” and explained that while actually climbing the Tetons, she “felt raw, and humbled.”

The actress, who had to portray a superhero in Captain Marvel, needed to be physically strong to do justice to the character on the big screen. “It didn’t sit well with me to play a strong character without actually being strong,” she explained in the video.

Larson, who accomplished through vigorous training, documented her transformation from a self-asserted 'introvert with asthma' to real-life fighter on social media as she prepared to create Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame.

On August 6, Larson posted the new video titled, “I CLIMBED THE GRAND TETON (and kept it a secret!).”

Chin was enthralled how Larson accomplished her goal. He was also impressed by her composure on the mountain. Larson is currently looking for a new physical undertaking. She also asked her YouTube subscribers for recommendations.