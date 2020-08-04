Brie Larson Gives it Back to Haters on YouTube: 'If You Didn't Like it, Keep Your Comments to Yourself'

Several movie stars have been using the Covid-19 lockdown to start alternate ventures and finding ways to stay connected with fans virtually. Captain Marvel star Brie Larson is one such celebrity who recently started her very own YouTube channel.

She started it to further her social activism and also give fans a window into her personal life. But Larson has already become a victim of a lot of backlash online. Nevertheless, the actress has continued to produce content for the channel.

She has fired back at the haters as well. She posted the following at the end of a recent workout video, "Please like the video if you liked it. If you didn't like it, keep your comments to yourself."

Larson shared a video of her first workout since the quarantine began. With the pandemic still raging, a lot of us have been falling behind our workout regime. The same happened with the Oscar-winning actress as well, but she decided to go get back to it and share it with her fans.

She showed off her workout with trainer Jason Walsh, who coached her remotely. The routine went a tad rough for the actress. Take a look:

The actress is next expected to be seen in Captain Marvel 2, which is in development.