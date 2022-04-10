Brie Larson Joins Fast and Furious 10, Vin Diesel Confirms: 'Welcome to the Family'

Brie Larson is the latest addition to the Fast & Furious family, Vin Diesel confirmed. The actor, taking to Instagram, revealed that the Captain Marvel star will be seen in Fast & Furious 10 and welcomed her to the FF family. He shared a picture with Brie, in which both the actors were seen laughing their hearts out. Sharing the picture, Vin wrote, “Yeah yeah yeah… you see this angel over my shoulder cracking me up, you say to your self ‘that’s Captain Marvel’. Clearly, there is love and laughter in this image."

“What you don’t see, however, is the character you will be introduced to in Fast10. You have no idea how timeless and amazing she will be in our mythology. Beyond her beauty, her intellect… her Oscar, haha is this profound soul who will add something you might not have expected but yearned for. Welcome to the FAMILY Brie," the actor added.

The announcement had fans cheering. Many took to the comments section and welcomed Brie to the franchise. “Yes yes welcome to the Fast Family we are so honored to have you join our family and franchise!!!" a fan wrote. “I can’t wait for fast 10," added another. “What! Ahhhhhhhhhh! I’m obsessed with fast and furious and marvel and they r combining ahhhh," added a third, excited fan.

Brie’s addition to the Fast family comes a few months after the production team confirmed that Jason Momoa has been roped in. Both Brie and Jason have played superhero roles in the past. While Brie is a part of Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Captain Marvel, Jason headlined Aquaman for DC Extended Universe. The team had also confirmed Daniela Melchior will be seen in the movie. The actor was seen in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, playing the role of Ratcatcher II.

Fast & Furious 10 will be directed by Justin Lin and will head to theaters on May 19, 2023.

