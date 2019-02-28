Brie Larson Looks Stunning in Blue, Meets Mini Captain Marvel at London Premiere

Brie Larson, the first female lead in a Marvel superhero flick, looked absolutely incredible alongside co-star Gemma Chan as they channeled Captain Marvel's colour scheme for the London premiere.Brie, who plays the titular role in the eagerly-anticipated movie, stunned in a sweeping royal blue ball gown which boasted a modern edge with its sexy cut-outs at the sides and glittering gold draping at the premiere at The Curzon Mayfair on Wednesday.The 29-year-old actress went on to team the bright blue custom Valentino gown with a matching blue cape feature that could be shrugged off the shoulders, comprising cut-outs and flecks of gold. The Oscar winner kept her makeup simple, relying on her naturally striking features and styled her blonde locks in a casual centre-parted bun.Brie also met a tiny version of her character Carol Danvers at the event, a young female fan dressed up as the superhero herself.Gemma complimented Brie on the style front in a red ensemble that featured a long train which swooped along on the blue carpet. The co-ord featured a red turtleneck top, teamed with a pair of matching red trousers.With her brunette tresses effortlessly primped and preened to perfection, Gemma looked in her element as she posed away for photographers, reported Daily Mail.Samuel L Jackson, who stars as Nick Fury in the movie, stuck to his signature beanie as he posed at the star-studded extravaganza. The 70-year-old actor said, "It’s like any other movie, it’s not meant to feel different. It’s for big girls too, don’t you want to be a superhero? It’s great, she’s (Brie) a very amazing character, who happens to be an earthbound woman whose trying to find her identity and realises she’s pretty smart and strong, and realises she was like that before she entered that place she sort of came.""So, that’s an important story to see how how she grew up, from a little girl to high school and everything else and getting knocked back, but getting back up a little stronger than before," he added.Jude Law, who plays Yon-Rogg, looked absolutely delighted at the premiere before going on to sign autographs and take snaps with eager fans.