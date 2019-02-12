LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Brie Larson Picks Her Interviewer with Cerebral Palsy and the World is Happy

Brie Larson is championing the cause of gender diversity and inclusion in her press shows, leading up to the release of Captain Marvel on March 8.

News18.com

Updated:February 12, 2019, 11:48 AM IST
Brie Larson Picks Her Interviewer with Cerebral Palsy and the World is Happy
Image: brie larson/Instagram
Brie Larson does not want to limit herself to saving earth from aliens in a make believe film. Prioritising gender diversity and inclusion in her press meets is placed high on her superhero-must-do-list.

Last year, she took a crusading stance against lack of equal representation in the film critics’ universe. While accepting an award, Larson voiced her concern about the issue. She said, “Am I saying I hate white dudes?”

“No, I’m not … [but if] you make the movie that is a love letter to women of colour, there is an insanely low chance a woman of colour will have a chance to see your movie and review your movie.”

Pressing ahead in the matter, in a recent interview with Marie Claire, she handpicked her interviewer, Keah Brown.

Brown and Larson follow each other on Twitter since 2017. Brown is suffering from cerebral palsy and as a consequence, is a woman with disability. She was selected by Larson herself for the job.

Larson was asked about her reasons for choosing Brown as her interviewer. She said, “About a year ago, I started paying attention to what my press days looked like and the critics reviewing movies, and noticed it appeared to be overwhelmingly white male.”

Larson realises that being party to films like Captain Marvel comes with its own set of opportunities that go beyond box-office collections and conceiving film franchises. In the interview, Larson said that as a child her hero was Indiana Jones. But after Wonder Woman released, she could grasp the power of representation in cinema. While watching the film, she found herself “sobbing” after “seeing all the warrior women.”

Captain Marvel is Marvel’s first female led superhero film and it’s one franchise that makers should definitely consider taking forward, once she is done saving the world from the chaos Thanos left in his wake. Captain Marvel is going to release on March 8.

Read Marie Claire interview here.

