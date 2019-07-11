Brie Larson Poses as Jedi, Samuel L Jackson Says 'The Force is Strong with this One'

Among plethora of fans of the space opera franchise Star Wars is Captain Marvel star Brie Larson and the actress recently brought forth her inner Jedi, as she posed in the character's costume, with a blue lightsaber in her hand, in a milieu that is reminiscent of the Imperial ship.

Brie shared a photo of herself wearing Jedi robes and wielding a lightsaber inside a Star Wars-like set-up. Posing as if she is ready for an inter-galactic battle, Brie wrote on Instagram, "The category is: JEDI REALNESS (sic)."

See Brie's picture as Jedi here:

As soon as the image of Brie as Jedi surfaced on social media, industry colleagues flooded the comments feed with love and appreciation for the MCU superhero. Leading from the forefront was her co-star in Marvel films, Samuel L Jackson. Samuel commented on the picture by writing, "The Force Is Strong With This One!!! Midi-chlorians off the charts!! (sic)," while fashion designers Katherine "Kate" Mulleavy and Laura Mulleavy dropped in adorable emojis to the picture.

cbr.com reported Brie expressing her desire to play a Jedi Knight during the press tour for Captain Marvel. "It’s so cool. I wish I was a Jedi," Larson said in the February interview.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which is the third installment of the Star Wars sequel trilogy, following JJ Abrams's The Force Awakens (2015) and Rian Johnson's The Last Jedi (2017), arrives in theatres on December 20.

Follow @News18Movies for more