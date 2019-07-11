Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Brie Larson Poses as Jedi, Samuel L Jackson Says 'The Force is Strong with this One'

Brie Larson channeled her inner Jedi and posed as the character from the 'Star Wars' franchise. See pic here.

News18.com

Updated:July 11, 2019, 1:15 PM IST
Brie Larson Poses as Jedi, Samuel L Jackson Says 'The Force is Strong with this One'
Image of Brie Larson, courtesy of Instagram
Among plethora of fans of the space opera franchise Star Wars is Captain Marvel star Brie Larson and the actress recently brought forth her inner Jedi, as she posed in the character's costume, with a blue lightsaber in her hand, in a milieu that is reminiscent of the Imperial ship.

Brie shared a photo of herself wearing Jedi robes and wielding a lightsaber inside a Star Wars-like set-up. Posing as if she is ready for an inter-galactic battle, Brie wrote on Instagram, "The category is: JEDI REALNESS (sic)."

See Brie's picture as Jedi here:

View this post on Instagram

The category is: JEDI REALNESS.

A post shared by Brie (@brielarson) on

As soon as the image of Brie as Jedi surfaced on social media, industry colleagues flooded the comments feed with love and appreciation for the MCU superhero. Leading from the forefront was her co-star in Marvel films, Samuel L Jackson. Samuel commented on the picture by writing, "The Force Is Strong With This One!!! Midi-chlorians off the charts!! (sic)," while fashion designers Katherine "Kate" Mulleavy and Laura Mulleavy dropped in adorable emojis to the picture.

cbr.com reported Brie expressing her desire to play a Jedi Knight during the press tour for Captain Marvel. "It’s so cool. I wish I was a Jedi," Larson said in the February interview.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which is the third installment of the Star Wars sequel trilogy, following JJ Abrams's The Force Awakens (2015) and Rian Johnson's The Last Jedi (2017), arrives in theatres on December 20.

