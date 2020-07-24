Brie Larson Relives Captain Marvel Memories with Throwback Pics from Comic Con

While fans participated in the Comic Con 2020 edition from home due to the coronavirus spread, Marvel Cinematic Universe actress Brie Larson, who plays Captain Marvel in the movie franchise, relived memories from the day she attended the annual fan convention in San Diego in 2016, where her superhero character was first introduced to the fans.

Brie shared awesome throwback moments from Comic Con, as she attended the Captain Marvel panel and introduced us to the superhero we now love.

Sharing some memories from the time, Brie wrote on Instagram, "Looking back at photos. It’s been the privilege of a lifetime to be your captain marvel. Can’t believe this all started at ComicCon 4 years ago today (sic)."

In another post, Brie posted some moments from the time she shot for 2019 movie Captain Marvel. She captioned it, "4 years since becoming captain marvel (sic)."

Brie was last seen as Captain Marvel in Avengers: Endgame (2019). Meanwhile, another stand alone Captain Marvel movie is also in the works at Disney. Sources have said Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, who co-wrote and directed the first part, will not return to helm the sequel.

Marvel is hoping to find a female filmmaker for Captain Marvel 2. Plot details are under wraps but the new story will move the setting from the 1990s of the original film to the present day.