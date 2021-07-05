Brie Larson Slowing Down on Videos as She Returns to Acting

Brie Larson has announced that she has to return to her job, her first job, her acting job. The 31-year-old actress, who started her YouTube channel a year ago, has now decided to slow down to refocus attention on her career. The Hollywood star just completed one year as a vlogger and while marking the occasion, she released an emotional statement. In a new video on her official YouTube channel, she said, “Happy one year anniversary of the channel and now I am gonna cry. I did not think that I would hit the one-year mark on this, to be honest.”

She started thinking about the channel before the pandemic. Brie said, “I started this channel because I needed to shake it up. I needed to feel like I could just be silly and normal. I wanted to see if I could be me and if it was okay to be me.” This was a way of testing it out for herself.

Brie went on to say that she is fine and in fact, great. The actress had a wonderful time meeting and connecting with passionate, creative people. She said she is glad that she was able to form a community of a kind via her channel. “I had fun. I have got to do things that I never would have done otherwise, prioritise things that are fun and enjoyable.”

Finally, Brie gathered herself to tell her viewers, “By now, you know where I am going with this.” “At this exact time, I’m gonna have to slow down on this. I can’t keep up with doing videos weekly. I gotta go back to my job, my first job - my acting job,” she said.

Hinting at a busy schedule ahead of her, she admitted that she won’t be able to keep up with her weekly videos for as long as she had. Despite this, she also promised to return to the platform with more content soon. However, she will be posting less frequently. Brie thanked her fans for following along and supporting her over the last year. “There were so many great moments, and I got to meet so many great people. Thank you for joining me on this journey. I hope that you found some joy in them because I found a lot of joy in making them,” she signed off.

Brie will now be able to focus on her preparation for her return as Carol Danvers in the upcoming Captain Marvel 2. The Marvels will also see Teyonah Parris reprise her role as Monica Rambeau from Wanda Vision, Zawe Ashton as an undisclosed villain and Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan / Ms Marvel.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here