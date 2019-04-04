English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Brie Larson's Captain Marvel is the First Female Superhero Film to Enter $1 Billion Club
Marvel Studios' first female-fronted film, "Captain Marvel" has crossed the USD 1 billion milestone at the global box office.
Image: Marvel/ Reuters
Marvel Studios' first female-fronted film, Captain Marvel has crossed the USD 1 billion milestone at the global box office.
The Brie Larson-starrer, which is an origin story of Marvel superhero of the same name, raked in over USD 358 million in the US. In international territories, it amassed USD 645 million. Walt Disney, Marvel Studios' parent company, shared the information in a press release.
The film debuted with a bang after minting USD 455 million gross worldwide in its first week.
In the US, Captain Marvel launched with USD 153 million, the seventh best of any in the 21-film old Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise. The film also registered the second-highest domestic opening weekend for a solo MCU character debut, only behind last year's Black Panther.
It also beat out its DC counterpart Wonder Woman, which had domestically earned over USD 100 million in its first weekend in June 2017.
The film, directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, features Larson as Captain Marvel aka Carol Danvers, a US Air Force pilot whose DNA is fused with that of an alien during an accident, which imbues her with the powers of superhuman strength, energy projection, and flight.
Also featuring Samuel L Jackson, Jude Law, Gemma Chan, Annette Bening and Ben Mendelsohn, Captain Marvel released worldwide on March 8. Brie's directorial Unicorn Store is going to premiere in Netflix on April 5. She will also be joining the Avengers in the fight against Thanos in the upcoming Avengers: Endgame that will release on April 26 worldwide.
