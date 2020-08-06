Brie Larson's Captain Marvel Sequel Gets a Director

Filmmaker Nia DaCosta will direct the sequel to the 2019 superhero hit, Captain Marvel.

With the sequel, DaCosta will be the fourth woman, and the first Black woman to direct a Marvel Studios film, following Boden, Cate Shortland ("Black Widow"), and Chloé Zhao ("Eternals")

DaCosta is currently gearing up to release her upcoming directorial, the horror reimagining of "Candyman", and will call the shots on "Captain Marvel 2" for Marvel Studios, reports variety.com.

The 30-year-old filmmaker replaces Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, who helmed the first film starring Brie Larson as Carol Danvers and grossed $1.13 billion worldwide. Larson will return as the titular hero.

Oscar-winning actress Larson's "Captain Marvel" had a smooth take-off in the superhero universe. The project introduced the Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) first standalone female-franchise title character, Carol Danvers, or Captain Marvel, essayed by Larson. It follows Danvers' journey as she becomes one of the universe's most powerful heroes. The film released in March last year.

Breaking the misconception that female superheroes can't hold strong on their own at the box office, the film joined its superhero counterparts in the 'billion-dollar' club in April.

The cast included Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Annette Bening, Clark Gregg, and Jude Law.

The sequel is currently scheduled to open on July 8, 2022.