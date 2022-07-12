'Brilliant Experience': KGF Director Prashanth Neel on Kamal Haasan's Vikram

Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram was released on June 3 and it was a smash hit at the box office. The audience described it as a compelling action thriller packed with powerful high-octane action sequences. Recently, Prashanth Neel, director of the hit KGF franchise, also praised Vikram and its team on Twitter. On Monday, he wrote this appreciation post along with a video of stunt choreographer duo Anbu Arivu directing Vikram’s action sequences.

Prashanth congratulated the entire team associated with Vikram. He wrote that watching actors like Kamal, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil was a brilliant experience. Prashanth said that he was a big fan of director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s work.

Ugramm’s director also expressed his admiration for Vikram’s music director Anirudh Ravichander. Prashanth ended his post praising stunt directors Anbu and Arivu.

Congratulations to the entire team of #Vikram. Watching @ikamalhaasan sir, @VijaySethuOffl and #FahadhFaasil together was a feast. Always a big admirer of your work @Dir_Lokesh.

Your a rockstar @anirudhofficial.

Very proud of our masters @anbariv, wishing you both more success! https://t.co/dADow8CD0Y — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) July 11, 2022

Apart from this post, fans have loved the video of action directors Anbu and Arivu choreographing the stunts. We get to see the immense hard work poured in by stunt directors to make the film a success. Anbu and Arivu left no stone unturned in making every sequence a must-watch.

Each stunt sequence was rehearsed numerous times before filming it. The best part was the arrangement of cables and other arrangements to ensure the safety of the stuntmen. Many loved the behind-the-scenes rehearsal in the jail sequence. It was an enthralling experience watching Kamal pour in immense effort to make his action sequences look realistic on screen.

After watching these action sequences, the audience was awestruck. They wrote that Anbu and Arivu are the main pillars of Vikram. Many also wrote that if any sequel to Vikram was made, Anbu and Arivu should be roped in for directing action sequences.

The stunt video has garnered more than 8 lakh views. The audience also applauded Vijay Sethupathi for perfectly enacting the antagonist. This video is provided with a major boost by director Prashanth sharing it. As of now, there is no reaction from Vikram’s team regarding it.

