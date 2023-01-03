'Brilliant Story... Will Never Be Forgotten': Kummanam Rajasekharan Lauds Malikappuram

Vishnu Sasi Shankar’s directorial Malikappuram is receiving rave reviews from the audience as well as the critics. Even prominent faces have also praised the film for delivering the message beautifully. Recently, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kummanam Rajasekharan shared a long note on Facebook along with a set of photos. One of the photos has the title of the film and the second snap from the set shows the makers giving tribute to Lord Ayyappa.

The text on the big screen read: “For our superhero Ayyappa.” The former Mizoram Governor shared that when he watched the film, everything he saw touched his heart and will never forget it.

“When I saw the movie Malikappuram, everything that I saw in my heart came back again and again. This film is an event with brilliant story moments that will never be forgotten. The scenes are presented in a very touching way, which deeply ingrains the truth of Ayyappan into the mind of the audience,” he wrote in the caption.

Rajesekharan lauded the storyline of the film and said the film has also put some light on contemporary social issues. “Everything surrenders before the innocent mind and insatiable thirst of two children. Contemporary social issues such as human trafficking and debt trap and bright moments of faith-strengthening are beautifully integrated,” he added.

He also extended his congratulations to the cast and crew of the film for depicting it beautifully. “Heartfelt congratulations to the actors and actresses for their acting brilliance and creativity. Kudos to all those who worked on the film,” Rajesekharan concluded.

Earlier, INC member Anto Anthony also hailed the film and stated that Malikappuram is one of the magnificent works made to date on Lord Ayyappa, a revered Hindu deity. He also called the film as Kantara of Kerala. He heaped praises on the cast and crew of the film.

Deva Nandha, Sreepath and Unni Mukundan have prominent roles in the film while Mammootty has lent his voice to the narration of the story. The film’s story revolves around an eight-year-old girl who wishes to visit Sabarimala but fails to do so despite her best attempts.

