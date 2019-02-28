'Bring Back Abhinandan': B-Town Celebs Urge Pakistan to Send IAF Pilot Home
Bollywoood celebrities on Wednesday called for peace and wished for the safe return of an Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot who is in Pakistan's custody.
Pakistan said it had Wing Commander Varthaman Abhinandan in its custody.
Here's what the celebrities have to say:
Actress Nimrat Kaur, who comes from an Army background: "Strength and resolve to the family and loved ones of Wing Commander Abhinandan. The nation's prayers and thoughts are with him in this tough hour. May this stoic, dignified officer be back on Indian soil soon."
Strength and resolve to the family and loved ones of #WingCommanderAbhinandan. The nation’s prayers and thoughts are with him in this tough hour. May this stoic, dignified officer be back on Indian soil soon.— Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) February 27, 2019
Former beauty queen Sushmita Sen, the daughter of a retired Indian Air Force officer, wrote: "We are all praying for the safe return of Wing Commander Abhinandan."
We are all praying for the safe return of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman #IAF gratitude from the daughter of a retired Indian Airforce officer @fbhutto for choosing humanity first & a way to peace🙏 Dugga Dugga & God bless https://t.co/6ztsyV5Dss— sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) February 27, 2019
"To all those who cheered from the sidelines yesterday, with all humility I ask you to read the next sentence. 'He has still not returned'," filmmaker Nikkhil Advani tweeted.
To all those who cheered from the sidelines yesterday, with all humility I ask you to read the next sentence. “He has still not returned” #wingcommanderabhinandan #SayNoToWar 🙏🙏🙏— Nikkhil Advani (@nikkhiladvani) February 27, 2019
Actress and daughter of Colonel V.K. Jaitley, Celina Jaitly said that Tuesday's action by India was "counter terrorism" and "no civilians (were) hurt, no military personnel targeted/hurt.
"What Pakistan did is an act of war, they targeted military personnel, while no one wants war, Pakistan has aggravated the situation. Praying for Wing Commander Abhinandan's safe return."
#India action was #counterterrorism no civilians hurt,no military personnel targeted/hurt,what #pakistan did is an act of war,they targeted military personnel,while no one wants war, #pakistan has aggravated the situation.Praying for #wingcommanderabhinandan safe return #jaihind— Celina Jaitly (@CelinaJaitly) February 27, 2019
Actress Taapsee Pannu re-tweeted the news about Varthaman and said this is what she feared in all "this celebration" after the IAF fighter jets struck terror launch pads in Pakistan on Tuesday.
Now this is why I feared in all this celebration. Now what ! https://t.co/E8lLdurr9h— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) February 27, 2019
Actress Swara Bhasker said: "Bring back Abhinandan."
Some celebrities also urged the media and social media community to be more responsible and to steer clear from spreading anger.
Swara wrote: We hope and pray for the safety of our soldiers and officers. Please stop circulating fake and old videos and creating panic and miscommunication. Things are tense and volatile as it is. Please be responsible.
Can u NOT hear the language in this video????? PLS STOP CIRCULATING FAKE and OLD Videos and creating panic and miscommunication. Things are tense and volatile as it is. Pls be responsible. https://t.co/IBCCA0Vc3q— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 27, 2019
Ranganathan Madhavan: It's a war against terror not between two nations yet. Dear Media -- You can actually stop this escalation... Please let's be responsible and work towards peace.
It’s a war against terror not between 2 nations yet. Dear Media —-you can actually stop this escalation .. please let’s be responsible and work towards peace.— Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) February 27, 2019
Shekhar Kapur: It's really important not to fan the flames of war rhetoric. It's not a game. You are not facing bullets or bombs. You are not the family praying and hoping fervently that your husbands, brothers or fathers are safe. Nor living in border areas in fear. It's easy to be armchair soldiers.
It’s really important not to fan the flames of war rhetoric. It’s not a game. U r not facing bullets or bombs. U r not the family praying and hoping fervently that your husbands brothers or fathers are safe. Nor living in border areas in fear. It’s easy to be armachair soldiers.— Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) February 27, 2019
Richa Chadha: Can news media be tried for inciting war? For ugly graphics, video game footage, provocative hashtags. Funnily, here is one place we are united eh India, Pakistan - in fake news!
Can news media be tried for inciting war ? For ugly graphics, video game footage, provocative hashtags ? Funnily, here is one place we are united eh India, Pakistan - in fake news!— TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) February 27, 2019
Vishal Dadlani: I can't get #Abhinandan out of my head. Could everyone in any sorta authority just stop doing anything else and do what it takes to bring him back, please?
I can't get #Abhinandan out of my head. Could everyone in any sorta authority just stop doing anything else and do what it takes to bring him back, please?— VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) February 27, 2019
