'Bring Back Sweater Weather': Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Drops Throwback Picture

Ira Khan, the daughter of Aamir Khan, is missing the sweater weather. Digging up the archive, she dropped a throwback photo of herself, her superstar father, and her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare on Instagram on Tuesday. Ira’s cousin Smritee Paul is also in the photograph.

In the photo, Aamir was seen wearing a violet checkered pyjama set, twinning with his daughter’s boyfriend. Ira, on the other hand, was dressed in a matching pink pyjama outfit with her cousin, Smritee, as they posed for the camera.

The caption of Khan’s post read, “Bring back sweater weather, and Christmas is always welcome.” She used hashtags like winter, don’t go, climate change, Mumbai heat, matching, and night suit as well.

The photo, which was posted on Tuesday, has sparked a flurry of responses, with one admirer in awe of Aamir’s youthful appearance, “AK getting younger!", the person wrote.

“So wonderful, Khan family," another user commented.

Ira Khan often drops adorable photos with her fitness-coach boyfriend, Nupur Shikhare, on social media. On Promise Day in 2021, Ira Khan made her relationship with her boyfriend public on Instagram.

Ira Khan is Amir Khan’s daughter from his first wife, Reena Dutta, with whom he also has a son, Junaid. Ira Khan debuted in the entertainment industry as a director in 2019 with the stage performance Euripides Medea.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan will be seen in his much-anticipated film Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is directed by Advait Chandan. Laal Singh Chaddha is inspired by the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump.

The film also stars Naga Chaitanya, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Mona Singh in pivotal roles. Laal Singh Chaddha, which was originally set to be released on April 14, 2022, will instead be released on August 11, 2022. The film’s music has been composed by musician Pritam and is produced by Viacom 18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions.

