Britain's Got Talent Finale: David Walliams’ Crass Remarks on Simon Cowell has Twitter Raging
David Walliams once again made lewd comments about fellow judge Simon Cowell during the show’s finale on Sunday.
David Walliams and Simon Cowell. (Image: Instagram/David Walliams)
The incorrigible David Walliams has done it again. One of the judges on Britain's Got Talent, he made lewd comments about fellow judge Simon Cowell one more time during the show’s finale on Sunday.
During the show, David, 47, was asked to write down the name of one person he was very close to and picture them in his head as their name was being guessed, when he promptly asked, “Can I picture this person naked?”
David thought of Simon (of course, duh) and as his name was being spelt out one letter at a time, David said, “Reminds me of part of his body..”
Unsurprisingly, the show’s viewers were furious at David’s crassness. They took to Twitter to express their displeasure.
One user wrote, “If this is family friendly entertainment, why do we have to sit through endless crass comments from D. Walliams? It’s not funny, and I’m tired of my 8 year old watching as he continues to make his innuendo loaded comments. Please raise he bar.”
Another tweeted, “David Walliams pretending to be gay, particularly his sexual references to Simon Cowell, is getting really old now. Change the record, it's unnecessary and embarrassing.”
Notably, 89-year-old war veteran Colin Thackery was announced the winner of Britain's Got Talent’s latest edition, winning £250k (about Rs 2.19 crore) and a chance to sing before the queen as part of the Royal Variety Performance.
Notably, 89-year-old war veteran Colin Thackery was announced the winner of Britain's Got Talent’s latest edition, winning £250k (about Rs 2.19 crore) and a chance to sing before the queen as part of the Royal Variety Performance.
