MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

British Bond Girl Honor Blackman Dies Aged 94

Image courtesy: Associated Press

Image courtesy: Associated Press

Her family said she died peacefully of natural causes at home in Lewes, East Sussex, the BBC reported.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 7, 2020, 8:48 AM IST
Share this:

British actress Honor Blackman, who became the oldest 'Bond girl' when she starred across Sean Connery in "Goldfinger", has died of old-age complications at the age of 94, reports said on Monday

Her family said she died peacefully of natural causes at home in Lewes, East Sussex, the BBC reported.

Blackman's martial arts training helped her win the role of lesbian pilot Pussy Galore, an associate of gold-obsessed Bond villain Goldfinger before becoming a Bond ally, in the third James Bond film (1964).

"I was already a James Bond fan but I asked to read (the novel) Goldfinger before taking the part," she once admitted.

"By the time I had read it, I was convinced it was absolutely me."

At 39, she was five years older than Connery but sparkled in the role.

Blackman, who had been a dispatch rider during the Second World War, however, came to public notice as the feisty, black-clad female agent in 1960s TV show "The Avengers".

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    3,981

     

  • Total Confirmed

    4,421

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    325

     

  • Total DEATHS

    114

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 07 (09:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    986,234

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,347,235

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    286,234

     

  • Total DEATHS

    74,767

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres