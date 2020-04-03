British Comedian Eddie Large Dies Aged 78 After Contracting Coronavirus

Veteran English comedian Eddie Large has passed away at the age of 78 after complications due to coronavirus.

Large’s son, Ryan McGinnis, shared the news on Facebook, saying his father had been suffering with heart failure and contracted the virus in hospital.

“It is with great sadness that Mum and I need to announce that my dad passed away in the early hours of this morning. He had been suffering with heart failure and unfortunately, whilst in hospital, contracted the coronavirus, which his heart was sadly not strong enough to fight.

“Dad had fought bravely for so long. Due to this horrible disease we had been unable to visit him at the hospital but all of the family and close friends spoke to him every day,” the post read.

The Glasgow-born artiste, whose real name was Edward McGinnis, found fame alongside comedian Syd Little in the 1970s and 80s.

The duo performed initially in pubs and clubs in the north-west of England and gained recognition in the mainstream after appearing on the ITV talent show “Opportunity Knocks”. Post the show they also landed their own series, “The Little and Large Telly” show, in 1976. The show moved to BBC in 1978 and aired on the network for over 13 years.

Many from the entertainment industry took to social media to pay tributes to the comedy icon.

“Eddie Large died. Midnight Matinee Great Yarmouth 1978. They finished part one. I’d never heard laughter like it. Rude, raucous and rollicking.Dunno how they did it, but Eddies energy and electricity and impressions and props and improv were hugely impressive. R.I.P,” Lenny Henry posted on Twitter.

Jason Manford tweeted, “So sorry to hearabout Eddie Large passing away. Came to every comedy and musical show I did whenever I hit Bristol and was always around for a chat about comedy and Man City afterwards. Such a gentle, funny man. RIP Eddie.”

Little Britain’s Matt Lucas said, “Eddie Large (along with his supersonic friend Syd) was really lovely and kind and encouraging to me when I was a nipper on Shooting Stars. So sad to hear of his passing.”

Large is survived by his wife, Patsy, and three children.