British Comedian Tim Brooke-Taylor Dies Of Coronavirus At 79

Comedian-actor Tim Brooke-Taylor has died after contracting coronavirus, his agent said. He was 79 years old.

Brooke-Taylor was a regular panellist on BBC Radio 4's "I'm Sorry I Haven't A Clue" for over 40 years and became popular with "The Goodies" on TV in the 1970s.

Brooke-Taylor began his acting career at Cambridge University.

Brooke-Taylor was even part of the TV show "At Last The 1948 Show", where he starred alongside John Cleese and Graham Chapman.

"It has come as devastating news to hear that Tim has succumbed to this dreadful virus a" especially when we all thought he was recovering. Tim was a delightful man and never anything but great company," said comedian Jack Dee, who hosts "I'm Sorry I Haven't a Clue", reports thesun.co.uk.

"It has always been one of the great joys of my career to work with someone who was part of the comedy landscape of my childhood.

"I can't bear the thought of introducing 'I'm Sorry I Haven't A Clue' without being able to say 'And on my right, Tim Brooke-Taylor'.

Tim brought a unique quality to Clue. He was a proper team player, very generous as a performer, never egotistical and always more than delighted to set himself up as the b**t of the joke.

"For me, his great comedy gift was playing the injured innocent and he did it with brilliance and a characteristic lightness of touch.

"It's always heartbreaking to lose a loved one, but these times have created the cruellest of circumstances for that to happen in and my thoughts are with his wife Christine and all his family," Dee said.

Comedy writer Simon Blackwell tweeted: "Heartbreaking news about Tim Brooke-Taylor. Filled so many people's childhoods with massive laughs, and then kept doing so for decades afterwards. Condolences to his family and friends."