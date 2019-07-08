Take the pledge to vote

British Man in Thailand Dies After Watching Annabelle Comes Home: Report

As per report, a 77-year-old man was found dead after theatre lights were turned on during the screening of 'Annabelle Comes Home' in Thailand.

News18.com

July 8, 2019
Annabelle Comes Home, the latest installment in The Conjuring universe, has led to the demise of a 77-year-old British man in Thailand, reported indiatimes.com. Bernard Channing was in Thailand for a vacation where he decide to watch Annabelle Comes Home. Unfortunately, the woman who was seated next to Channing through the show came to know about his death only after the lights were turned on post the screening of the film.

The website further reported that when the woman discovered Channing was dead, she shouted and called the emergency services for help. He was announced dead inside the screening venue itself. Emergency services covered up his body and then loaded it into an ambulance. The website further stated that Channing's body was taken to the hospital to ascertain the cause of death. The woman, meanwhile, was shaken after the incident.

Annabelle Come Home is the sixth film in The Conjuring universe of films, the third in the Annabelle spin-off series, after Annabelle: Creation (2017).

Comicbook.com reported witness Monthira Phengrat as saying, "There were some people at the entrance talking with staff. They were in the cinema where the man died, and they were very upset. They were shocked by what had happened. Some people had been sitting near the dead man. The cinema staff were very concerned, and they tried to prevent anybody from seeing what was happening. We were prohibited from taking pictures."

The website further reported that back in 2016, during a screening of The Conjuring 2, a 65-year-old man in Andrah Pradesh, India suffered a heart attack and died. It was later found that he had also had a massive stroke and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Annabelle Comes Home is running in theatres now.

