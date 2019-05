British Photographer Recreates Iconic 'Jaws' Poster with Real Great White Shark, See Here

In a glorious homage to Steven Spielberg, British photographer Euan Rannachan recreated the Jaws film poster, while being submerged in water, 35 feet away from a real great white shark. For his picture, which was clicked near the Guadalupe Island off the west coast of Mexico, shark photographer and filmmaker Rannachan, 32, sat inside a cage, as the shark headed for the surface.The 1975 movie poster was created by Roger Kastel and featured a great white racing up from the depths of water towards a female swimmer. In the real- life pic, there is no unsuspecting water enthusiast, while the shark races upwards, but the still is a perfect recreation of the particular instance rendered by Kastel. See here: Dailymail.co.uk quoted Rannachan saying, "The shark in my image is a female and her name is Squirrel. We'd been with her for a while. We have these people on the boat called shark wranglers and they throw these two-foot chunks of tuna to get the shark close to the surface."He added, "The shark wrangles played an important and dangerous part on the acquisition of this amazing picture. A guy named Crazy Luis stood up on the boat to bring the shark to us when we sit on the surface in the shark cage."Follow @News18Movies for more