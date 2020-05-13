MOVIES

British Shows Peaky Blinders, Line of Duty Allowed to Return to Filming

credits - Peaky Blinders instagram

credits - Peaky Blinders instagram

'Peaky Blinders' and 'Line of Duty' cast members will be required to "maintain a two-metre distance from others, and wash their hands regularly".

  IANS
  May 13, 2020
Several TV shows in Britain, including the Cillian Murphy-starrer Peaky Blinders and the cop drama Line Of Duty, have been given approval by the UK government to return to filming, but with some changes.

Even though guidelines for the COVID-19 lockdown have been relaxed, cast and production team members will have to abide by social distancing rules at all times, reports thesun.co.uk.

Peaky Blinders and Line Of Duty cast members will be required to "maintain a two-metre distance from others, and wash their hands regularly".

The sixth series of police thriller Line Of Duty, starring Martin Compston, Adrian Dunbar and Vicky McClure, began filming in Northern Ireland in February, but the shooting came to a halt in the middle of March.

The makers of period crime drama Peaky Blinders are yet to start filming. Peaky Blinders was just one of the many shows that was forced to postponed the shooting due to nation-wide lockdown. The show's official Instagram page had made the announcement of the same last month.

