British Singer Tom Mann’s Fiancée Danielle Dies On Their Wedding Day: ‘I Am Completely Broken’

British singer Tom Mann’s fiancée Danielle Hampson died on what would have been their wedding day. The former X Factor star took to Instagram on Monday and penned down a heartbreaking note for his late fiancée alongside the picture of his Hapson holding their son, Bowie.

“I can’t believe I am writing these words but my darling Dani – my best friend, my everything and more, the love of my life – passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning, 18th June. What was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives ended in irreversible heartbreak. I feel like I have cried an ocean.” Wrote the 28-year-old songwriter.

He continued, “We never made it to the alter, or got to say our vows, or dance our first dance, but I know you know that you were my entire world and the best thing that has ever happened to me, Danielle. I will wear this ring that I was always supposed to wear as a sign of my unconditional love to you.”

As per a report by Us Weekly, Hampson, who died at the age of 34, had no apparent health issues and the cause of her death has not been publicly revealed. Hapson and Mann, who were forced to postpone their September 2020 wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic, welcomed Bowie in October 2021.

In his post, the British singer wrote that while he was “completely broken” by the loss of Hampson, he was using “any strength I can muster” in order to be there for the infant. “I will not be a mark on the parent that you had already become but I promise I will do my everything to raise Bowie just the way we always wanted.I promise you he will know how amazing his mummy was. I promise to make you so so proud.”

Check the post here:

In his heart-breaking note for Danielle, Mann described her as “the most beautiful person inside and out” and “the most incredible soul.” Mann added a candid confession in his post, that he would be grieving “for a very, very long time.”

He concluded the note, “My darling Dani, the brightest light in any room, my world is nothing but darkness without you. I will miss you forever.”

In 2013, Mann originally auditioned for the X-Factor, before returning the following year, per Us Weekly. He and four other contestants on the UK talent show were placed into a boy band and they ultimately finished in fifth place. After Stereo Kicks disbanded in July 2015, Mann released music as a solo artist and worked as a songwriter and producer for artists including Rita Ora and Lewis Capaldi

