Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's Wedding Put on Hold Due Impending Conservatorship Hearing

Pop-star Britney Spears, who recently got engaged to actor Sam Asghari, has put her wedding on hold due to her impending conservatorship. According to reports, Britney and Sam are planning to have a child and buy a new house. However, due to the unknown status of her conservatorship, they have put a pin in their plans. Britney was first put under a conservatorship in 2008 and her father Jamie Spears was appointed as her legal guardian. After 13 ears Jamie stepped down earlier this year. However, the conservatorship has not been nullified yet and will only happen after a court rules to end it.

A source quoted in TMZ said that the couple has put their marriage and prenup on hold. While it appears that the conservatorship will be dropped, it is not a hundred percent guaranteed. The pop-star might have to undergo a mental evaluation. Both Britney and her father had urged the court to end the conservatorship without the evaluation. However, as per TMZ, with 13 years of mental evaluations on file with the court, the decision to end the conservatorship will lie with the court.

Meanwhile, a hearing about the issue has been scheduled for November 12 in Los Angeles. On the work front, Britney is currently writing a fiction book about a “ghost stuck in a limbo" which in her words is heavily inspired by her own struggles with her conservatorship.

