Britney Spears Announces Pregnancy 5 Months After Conservatorship Ends: ‘I Am Having a Baby’

Britney Spears on Monday announced that she is pregnant with her third kid. The announcement comes five months after a judge ended the controversy that gave her father control over many aspects of her life. The ‘Criminal’ songstress took to Instagram and penned down a lengthy note to share with her 40 million followers that she was having a baby with partner Sam Asghari. Britney who has two teenage sons, also revealed she suffered depression during a previous pregnancy.

The 40-year-old noted on Instagram, “I got a pregnancy test… and uhhhhh well… I am having a baby."

As she talked about her pregnancy, Britney shared that her 28-year-old partner Sam Asghari, whom she has started referring to online as her “husband," speculated she was “food pregnant." The songstress added that she may be expecting twins,"It’s growing !!! If 2 are in there… I might just loose it."

Talking about depression when perinatal depression, Britney Spears added, “I was pregnant I had perinatal depression … I have to say it is absolutely horrible 😔 … women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday …”

For the unversed, the Baby One More Time songstress was bound by a legal guardianship known as a conservatorship, set up by her father in 2008 after she experienced a public mental health crisis, which meant she could not make her own decisions about her medical care.

The Piece Of Me songstress spoke against the conservatorship in court last year, she said the legal arrangement included control over her reproductive health.

“I have an [IUD] inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant… but this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have children. So basically, this conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good.I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I was told right now in the conservatorship I am not able to get married and have a baby,” said Britney.

And five months after the end of the conservatorship, Britney has happily announced her pregnancy with her partner and personal trainer Sam Asghari. She met Asghari in 2016 when they co-starred in a music video for her single Slumber Party. Spears announced their engagement on social media in September 2021 but has yet to divulge a date for the nuptials.

