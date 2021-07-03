Britney Spears Conservatorship: Firm Acting As Co-Conservator Asks to Resign ‘Immediately’

Bressemer Trust, the private wealth management company co-managing Britney Spear’s conservatorship along with her father, has asked the court to “immediately” allow it to drop out of Britney’s conservatorship case.

According to Vulture, attorneys for Bessemer filed the “exigent” request on Thursday, July 1, in Los Angeles Superior Court, asking the court to allow it to resign “due to changed circumstances,” effective immediately.

The filing stated that the firm was under the impression that the singer’s conservatorship was voluntary, but after a series of claims made by Spears on June 23, it became clear to them she wants the conservatorship to end. The Bessemer Trust filing states: “As a result of the conservatee’s testimony at the June 23 hearing, however, Petitioner has become aware that the Conservatee objects to the continuance of her Conservatorship and desires to terminate the conservatorship. Petitioner has heard the Conservatee and respects her wishes.”

For the uninitiated, Britney Spears has been living under what is known as conservatorship, a practice under US law where a guardian is assigned to oversee not just a person’s financial affairs, but also his or her private life.

Recently, the singer told the Los Angeles judge overseeing the arrangement that she wanted the 13-year-long conservatorship that has controlled her life to end. She also asked for her father to be removed as her conservator. However, the judge has reportedly denied removing Britney’s father from conservatorship, ruling Wednesday that Jamie Spears and Bessemer Trust will retain equal power over the pop star’s finances and person, according to Variety.

