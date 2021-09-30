Britney Spears' Dad Suspended as Conservator, Singer Gets November Hearing on Ending Conservatorship

A Los Angeles judge on Wednesday suspended Britney Spears’ father Jamie Spears from his 13-year role as the controller of the singer’s business affairs. “The current situation is not tenable. It reflects a toxic environment which requires the suspension of Jamie Spears effective today," Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny said during a court hearing.

Jamie Spears has been in charge of his daughter’s business affairs since 2008 when he put in place a court-approved conservatorship after she suffered a mental breakdown. He will be temporarily replaced with an accountant, the judge added.

The hearing was continuing on Wednesday and Penny had not made any decision on whether to terminate entirely the conservatorship that also controls the singer’s personal life. However, it was later decided that the singer would get a November date for a hearing about whether to terminate the controversial conservatorship.

#FreeBritney fans gathered outside the court in Los Angeles erupted in cheers as the judge’s ruling was conveyed.

Britney Spears’ lawyer had filed a supplemental motion in the case regarding her father’s conservatorship over the American pop singer. In the supplemental motion, the singer’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart, had asked the court for the immediate suspension of Jamie Spears no later than this week’s hearing on September 29.

The development came after new allegations of Britney’s surveillance surfaced. According to a new documentary, Controlling Britney Spears, which aired on Friday, revealed that the singer was recorded in her bedroom, and her conversations with her two sons and boyfriend were taped. The New York Times documentary also revealed that Britney’s text messages and other data from her phone were also passed to her father.

