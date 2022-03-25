Britney Spears Dishes on Facing Body Image Issues; Calls Herself 'Victim Of Societal Objectification'

Singer and actress Britney Spears recently hit the headlines when she took a break from social media, and now that the Criminal songstress is back to Instagram she is sharing posts about her life. Recently, Britney shared a new post where she opened up about her body image issues and her family as well as the media’s role in perpetuating them. The 40-year-old singer also called out her dad claiming that he used to call her “fat."

Britney shared a lengthy post on Instagram along with which she shared a screengrab from her notes. The songstress touched upon several things including the time that she spent at a treatment facility during her conservatorship. The Toxic singer told fans how she was “humiliated and embarrassed" during the years of her conservatorship under her father, Jamie Spears , and said, “My dad always told me I was fat and being the heavy girl on stage wasn’t fun … It was humiliating. I had one good cover in 13 years of my conservatorship … the rest were all extremely bad !!!"

Spears poured her heart out in the post, as she unveiled the reason for her weight gain in 2019. She noted that her dad Jamie Spears sent her to the treatment facility in 2019, she also claimed that the heavy medication there resulted in her weight gain. Adding on about the same, she wrote, “The manipulation behind my family’s scheme in subjecting me as if I had done something so wrong to literally throwing me away and taking all of my joy away is cruel !!!"

Check her post below:

Well, this is not the first time that Britney has spoken about her body insecurities on social media. Earlier on, the Pretty Girls songstress had also called out the media as she referred to them as ‘mean, body-obsessed press.

In November last year, the renowned songstress’ conservatorship under her father Jamie Spears was announced as officially terminated by the court. After the announcement, Britney Spears has been particularly open about her struggles amid the 13-year conservatorship on social media.

The singer had recently made the headlines for sharing a series of nude photos on her Instagram habdke as she spoke about feeling rebellious and free in her captions while explaining her photos.After sharing the photos, the songstress had taken a break from social media for some time. Britney’s Instagram break also comes months after she got into a public feud with her sister Jamie Lynn Spears who released her tell-all book, Things I Should Have Said earlier this year.

