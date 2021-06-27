Britney Spears' Ex Boyfriend Reveals She Wanted a Baby Girl But Was Told To Work Instead

Pop-star Britney Spears recently spoke out against her conservatorship in court, 13 years after it was implemented in 2008. The singer talked about the ‘abusive’ conservatorship and made one very big revelation. Britney said that she has a contraceptive device IUD in her body that she is not allowed to take out. This gave rise to a worldwide discussion of women’s autonomy over their bodies.

Now, Britney’s ex-boyfriend, who dated her for over two years, said that the singer wanted a daughter but was not allowed to have another child. “What she wants more than anything is to have a baby girl. They kept her from that. They told her she had to do the Vegas show instead," the ex, who remained anonymous, told Page Six.

He also added that he was unaware about Britney being forced to keep an IUD in her body. “I just assumed they were giving her birth control pills every day since there was no way they’d let her get pregnant when there was the Vegas show to do,” he added.

The former boyfriend also said that he assumes that the terms of her conservatorship have become version since they dated. He added that she was allowed to use her cellphone and could drive in his car. Britney had said in the statement that she was not allowed to ride in his boyfriend Sam Asghari’s car.

Britney was first put under a conservatorship in 2008 after she had a mental breakdown. She was put under the legal guardianship of her father Jamie Spears. The conservatorship kept extending for 13 years and led to the #FreeBritney movement.

