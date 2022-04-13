Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Kevin Federline Wishes Her ‘A Happy and Healthy Pregnancy’

Britney Spears announced her pregnancy via Instagram. This is her first child with her fiancé Sam Asghari, with whom she got engaged to shortly after the end of her conservatorship. The comment section was full of emotional and hyped up fans who congratulated and showered praises and love on the singer. Paris Hilton and several other celebrities showed their support as well. Kevin Federline, Britney’s ex-husband was also one of those who congratulated and released a statement for her after her pregnancy announcement, as reported by E! News.

According to E!, Kevin released a supportive statement through his lawyer Mark Kaplan that read, “Kevin is aware of the recent posting by Britney regarding her announced pregnancy and wishes her a happy and healthy pregnancy and congratulates her and Sam Asghari as they go through the excitement of planning parenthood together." Kevin and Britney share two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, from their marriage in 2004. Kevin and Britney had dated for five months before getting married in September 2004. The couple separated and filed for divorce two years later, in September 2006.

During the legal trial, which generated a lot of social media support, when the singer was fighting against her conservatorship, Kevin had released a statement through his lawyer declaring that his children required a mother with whom they could have a happy and stable relationship with.

Britney is all geared up to welcome her first child with fiancé Sam Asghari with whom she got engaged to last year, after her conservatorship was declared invalid. The couple have been in a serious relationship for over five years after first meeting on the set of her Slumber Party music video. Sam and Britney haven’t confirmed if they are going to getting married despite Spears referring to him as ‘husband’ in her posts.

