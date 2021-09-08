Britney Spears' Father Files Petition in Court to Terminate Conservatorship

Britney Spears’ father James Spears has filed a petition in Los Angeles to end the court conservatorship that has controlled the singer’s life and money for 13 years. The conservatorship was established in 2008 when Britney began to have public mental struggles as media outlets obsessed over each moment, hordes of paparazzi aggressively followed her everywhere and she lost custody of her children. Fans and celebrities have rallied in Britney’s favour since the start of the hearing, often protesting outside the court and lending support on social media through ‘Free Britney’ hashtags.

In Pics: Fans Rally as Britney Spears Asks Judge to End Conservatorship

Mathew Rosengart, attorney for Britney in the case, called this development “vindication." “This filing represents another legal victory for Britney Spears — a massive one — as well as vindication for Ms Spears," Rosengart said as per CNN. “It appears that Mr Spears believes he can try to avoid accountability and justice, including sitting for a sworn deposition and answering other discovery under oath."

James Spears was also the conservator of her person, overseeing her health and medical issues until he stepped aside in 2019. That’s when Jodi Montgomery was appointed the temporary conservator. During a hearing in July, Britney Spears said that she wanted to press charges against her father for “conservatorship abuse" and called the arrangement “f—ing cruelty."

Jamie Spears stated in a previous court filing that he intends to step down as conservator.

(With news agency inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here