Britney Spears Freed: Sophie Turner, Paris Hilton Join Others in Cheering for the Singer as Conservatorship Ends

After the guardianship that controlled her life for 13 years, it is independence day for American pop-star Britney Spears as a Los Angeles judge ended her conservatorship on Friday. As soon as the news broke, her legion of fans who had been protesting to end this conservatorship celebrated with confetti and congratulated her. Several Hollywood celebrities, too, celebrated the news.

Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner shared a news article on the same on her Instagram Story section and wrote, “Yes, Britney is free! We love you Brit Brit! @britneyspears!"

Singer-actor Paris Hilton shared a throwback picture with the Toxic singer and Tweeted that she is happy that this day has finally come. Her Tweet read, “I’m so happy that this day has finally come. This moment is so long overdue.

@BritneySpears is finally free!!! You’re the most resilient, kind and inspiring soul. We all love you so so much! Your best days are yet to come! Two hearts #FreedBritney"

I’m so happy that this day has finally come. This moment is so long overdue. @BritneySpears is finally free!!! ✨ You’re the most resilient, kind and inspiring soul. We all love you so so much! Your best days are yet to come! #FreedBritney ✨ pic.twitter.com/yIkhWeDQZe— Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) November 13, 2021

The Good Place actor Jameela Jamil who is known to be vocal about political and social issues expressed her happiness but also urged people to protect Britney Spears from the gaze of the paparazzi. She penned a long note on Instagram that said ‘DEFUND THE BRITNEY TABLOID OBSESSION’

The 39-year-old “Piece of Me" singer had begged the court to terminate the legal arrangement that has governed her personal life and USD 60 million (roughly Rs 446 crore) estate since 2008. She did not attend Friday’s hearing in Los Angeles. Fans outside erupted in cheers at the decision and broke into singing her hit “Stronger."

Reacting to the news of her conservatorship ending, Spears wrote on social media, “Best day ever… praise the Lord… can I get an Amen," wrote Spears on Instagram, using the hashtag “#FreedBritney."

The conservatorship was set up and overseen by the singer’s father after she had a public breakdown and underwent treatment for undisclosed mental health issues.

