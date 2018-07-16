Britney Spears Suffers a Major Wardrobe Malfunction During Piece of Me Concert

Grammy Award winner Britney Spears suffered a wardrobe malfunction in Maryland while performing her second Piece of Me concert. She was performing her song Do somethin on stage at The Theater inside MGM National Harbor on Friday when she suffered a wardrobe malfunction, reports dailymail.co.uk.In a video, captured by YouTube user Salvatore Bellamo, the 36-year-old mother-of-two could be seen adjusting her Marco Morante-designed, sparkly black bra to better boost her cleavage during a set change mid-song. However, she accidentally exposed more than she had bargained for. But the pop diva handled the situation like a pro and finished the song without fixing it.In fact, she pulled many energetic dance moves while performing the 2005 single.Spears later said: "'Feels so good to be back on stage! Thank you DC for an amazing start to the Piece Of Me tour."The singer has had a long history of scantily-clad oops moments, including in 2016 when her bondage-style top 'popped' off her chest as she performed her Las Vegas residency onstage Planet Hollywood's The AXIS.