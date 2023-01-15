Britney Spears’ Husband Sam Asghari Storms Out of Restaurant After She Had a ‘Manic Episode’: Report

Britney Spears reportedly had a meltdown at an LA restaurant Friday that caused her husband, Sam Asghari, to leave the place. As per a report in TMZ, people who allegedly witnessed the incident at Joey in Woodland Hills, California, told the outlet on Saturday that the 41-year-old songstress was “manic” and began speaking gibberish.

The Toxic songstress was also being recorded at the time by patrons inside the restaurant, which reportedly upset the singer. And in a clip obtained by the outlet, Spears could be seen holding up a menu to shield her face from the camera.

Sources claim her husband Sam Asghari was “visibly upset” and “stormed out” of the place without his wife. Just two minutes later, Spears reportedly walked out herself and her bodyguard allegedly picked up the bill.

Post this alleged incident, Britney Spears seems to have responded to the rumours that she recently had a ‘manic episode’ in public as she made offensive gestures to the camera in her latest Instagram clip shared on Saturday.

Britney paired the ensemble with white, knee-high boots. Her long, blonde locks flowed down past her shoulders in natural waves, and the singer flipped her locks from side-to-side during the reel.

In the video, the Princess of Pop could be seen dancing in front of the camera and making an offensive hand gesture a few separate times as the track, I Touch Myself by Divinyls, played in the background. She had accessories to the outfit with a dainty, silver necklace along with a bracelet on her left wrist.

The Instagram clip possibly could be Britney’s response to rumors that she recently had a ‘manic episode’ at a Woodland Hills restaurant called Joey earlier Friday alongside her husband, Sam Asghari.

Meanwhile, Spears has openly struggled with mental health issues, particularly due to the stresses of her 13-year conservatorship.

She was reportedly diagnosed with bipolar disorder, but has spoken out on social media and in court about allegedly being held at a mental health facility against her will and being forced to take medications. Despite her hardships, Spears and Asghari were able to tie the knot in June 2022 in a fairytale wedding at the Grammy winner’s home in California with celebrity guests, including Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Madonna and more.

Britney and Sam are typically very private but have occasionally shown a very united front on social media.

