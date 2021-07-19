Britney Spears Lashes Out at Sister, Father; Asserts She Will Not Be Performing Against Her Wishes

Ever since American pop-star Britney Spears testified against herconservatorshipin the Los Angeles court last month, the world has come to know the dark side of the singer’s 13-year-long battle to be free from her father James Parnell Spears’ control. Through her recent Instagram post, Britney lashed out at her critics and her family, especially her father who forced her to perform at concerts to earn money off her fame.

On Saturday, the 39-year-old shared an Instagram post where she expressed what she felt about certain events. Britney’s Instagram account usually features her pictures and videos of dancing at home. Pointing out this fact, the singer mentioned in the caption of her recent post, “For those of you who choose to criticize my dancing videos, look I'm not going to be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think.” Britney mentioned that she will not be conceding to her father’s demands of performing at a concert just so he could make some money.

Britney further told her 31.9million Instagram followers, “I've done that for the past 13 years I'd much rather share videos, yes from my living room instead of onstage in Vegas where some people were so far gone they couldn't even shake my hand and I ended up getting a contact high from weed all the time.”

The singer had alleged in her conservatorship case testimony last month, that her father “loved the control to hurt his own daughter, 100,000 percent.” Britney asserted her demand to take control of her life in the recent Instagram post as the caption further read, “no I’m not going to put on heavy makeup and try on stage again and not be able to do the real deal with remixes of my songs for years and begging to put my new music in my show for my fans so I quit.”

Britney also pointed out that she was not pleased when her sister Jamie Lynn Spears performed at an award show to remixed versions of her songs. She called out Jamie who had in an earlier series of Instagram Stories described herself as Britney’s “support system.” The caption mentioned, “I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed my songs to remixes. My so-called support system hurt me deeply. This conservatorship killed my dreams, so all I have is hope.”

Last week, it was reported that Britney can now have a lawyer of her choice who would take on the legal battle to fight for her freedom from the conservatorship that has been in place since 2008.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here