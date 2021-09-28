Britney Spears' Lawyer Seeks Immediate Suspension of Father Jamie Spears as Conservator

Britney Spears’ lawyer has filed a supplemental motion in the case regarding her father’s conservatorship over the American pop singer. In the supplemental motion, the singer’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart, has asked the court for the immediate suspension of Britney’s father, Jamie Spears no later than this week’s hearing on September 29.

The development comes after new allegations of Britney’s surveillance have surfaced. According to a new documentary Controlling Britney Spears, which aired on Friday, revealed that the singer was recorded in her bedroom, and her conversations with her two sons and boyfriend were taped. The New York Times documentary also revealed that Britney’s text messages and other data from her phone were also passed to her father.

The new film is based on New York Times’ investigations is a continuation to the earlier documentary Framing Britney Spears, which alleges that undercover operatives were sent to monitor activities of the Free Britney movement, which is a group of activists who have expressed their support for the end of the controversial arrangement. In a new legal filing on Monday, lawyers for Britney said the reports require “serious investigation” and suggested state law over the recording of private conversations may have been breached.

Following this revelation, the pop star’s attorney has filed a supplemental motion to remove and suspend her father, Jamie, from her conservatorship. According to The Guardian, the filing by Britney’s lawyers mention: “Mr Spears has crossed unfathomable lines. While they are not evidence, the allegations warrant serious investigation, certainly by Ms Spears as, among other things, California is a ‘two-party’ consent state.”

Britney’s controversial conservatorship which is a complex legal arrangement usually reserved for the very old in the United States, dates back to 2008. Britney was put under conservatorship after she faced a series of mental breakdowns. The 39-year-old singer has not performed on stage since 2018 and has told the court she would not return to the stage as long as Jamie is her conservator.

