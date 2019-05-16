English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Britney Spears May Never Perform Again, Says Manager
Britney Spears' longtime manager Larry Rudolph says the singer may never perform again.
U.S. singer Britney Spears performs during her concert in Tokyo on Saturday, June 3, 2017. (Image: AP)
Loading...
Britney Spears' longtime manager Larry Rudolph says the singer may never perform again.
"As the person who guides her career - based on the information I and all of the professionals who work with her are being told on a need-to-know basis - from what I have gathered it's clear to me she should not be going back to do this Vegas residency, not in the near future and possibly never again," Rudolf told tmz.com.
Rudolph has managed Spears for most of her career, going back to her first album "Baby… One More Time", in 1999.
"I've been with her for two-thirds of her life. I look at her almost like I look at my own daughter. It's very emotional for me... and really rough. Personally, I want for her to just find a peaceful, happy place - whatever that means for her. It's not about a career anymore - it's about life," he told variety.com
Britney is scheduled to undergo psychological evaluation after postponing her Las Vegas residency in the wake of her father Jamie Spears's recent treatment for a ruptured colon.
Rudolph says that, though Spears had rehearsed the show, the Vegas engagement is effectively off, which is what prompted his speaking out in the early hours of Wednesday.
Jamie has been her co-conservator since 2008 when she suffered a very public breakdown. He became sole conservator this year after attorney Andrew Wallet resigned from his co-conservatorship in March.
His recovery from his ailment has not been smooth; after postponing her residency, Britney later checked herself into a health facility for a month-long stay, suffering from stress due to her father's illness.
Rudolph says that "(Britney) is the one whose focus is on (getting better). She's driving it".
This runs contrary to the belief put forward by the "Free Britney" movement that she's effectively imprisoned against her will.
"The personal issues that Britney is dealing with are highly complicated and the conservatorship is there for a reason. The courts of California take this very seriously. I hope the people allow her to have her private time," Rudolf said.
Follow @News18Movies for more
"As the person who guides her career - based on the information I and all of the professionals who work with her are being told on a need-to-know basis - from what I have gathered it's clear to me she should not be going back to do this Vegas residency, not in the near future and possibly never again," Rudolf told tmz.com.
Rudolph has managed Spears for most of her career, going back to her first album "Baby… One More Time", in 1999.
"I've been with her for two-thirds of her life. I look at her almost like I look at my own daughter. It's very emotional for me... and really rough. Personally, I want for her to just find a peaceful, happy place - whatever that means for her. It's not about a career anymore - it's about life," he told variety.com
Britney is scheduled to undergo psychological evaluation after postponing her Las Vegas residency in the wake of her father Jamie Spears's recent treatment for a ruptured colon.
Rudolph says that, though Spears had rehearsed the show, the Vegas engagement is effectively off, which is what prompted his speaking out in the early hours of Wednesday.
Jamie has been her co-conservator since 2008 when she suffered a very public breakdown. He became sole conservator this year after attorney Andrew Wallet resigned from his co-conservatorship in March.
His recovery from his ailment has not been smooth; after postponing her residency, Britney later checked herself into a health facility for a month-long stay, suffering from stress due to her father's illness.
Rudolph says that "(Britney) is the one whose focus is on (getting better). She's driving it".
This runs contrary to the belief put forward by the "Free Britney" movement that she's effectively imprisoned against her will.
"The personal issues that Britney is dealing with are highly complicated and the conservatorship is there for a reason. The courts of California take this very seriously. I hope the people allow her to have her private time," Rudolf said.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Smearing Birthday Cake on Friends in Public Can Now Get You Arrested in Gujarat
- OnePlus 7 Pro Available for Amazon Prime Members, But 12GB Variant Seems to be Missing
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Teams Will Be Wary of India's Bowling Unit: Bhuvneshwar
- Can You Spot the Snow Leopard in this Viral Photo from Himachal Pradesh?
- International Day For Families: Choose Your Family The Bollywood Way
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results