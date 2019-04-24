Britney Spears on Mental Health Speculations: My Situation is Unique, but I’m Doing What’s Best

Dismissing all the wild speculations around her wellbeing, Britney Spears took to Instagram on Monday to share a video of herself informing that she is well and just needs some time to get back.In her first video since she got admitted into a mental health facility earlier this month for a reported month-long treatment, the 37-year-old singer-songwriter said she was well and would be back soon. She captioned the video with a long note, detailing her current situation and requesting some privacy.Starting by commenting on the on-going speculations, she wrote, “I wanted to say hi, because things that are being said have just gotten out of control!!! Wow!!! There’s rumors, death threats to my family and my team, and just so many things crazy things being said. I am trying to take a moment for myself, but everything that’s happening is just making it harder for me. Don’t believe everything you read and hear.”On her health, Spears wrote, “My situation is unique, but I promise I’m doing what’s best at this moment 🌸🌸🌸 You may not know this about me, but I am strong, and stand up for what I want!”She ended the note with a request to her 21.7 million followers to let her be for a while. “Your love and dedication is amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way. If you could do that, I would be forever grateful. Love you ❤❤❤.”