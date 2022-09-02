Pop star Britney Spears shared an open letter to son Jayden James Federline, 15, after the latter commented on her mental health and expressed his desire to reconcile with her. Jayden, in an interview with ITV, said that there was “no hate” for his mother and added that he wishes to see her when “she gets better.” In a lengthy reply, Britney reminded Jayden about the abusive conservatorship imposed by her father Jamie on her for several years. Britney shared details about the trauma she faced under the conservatorship – where her finances, music, and other aspects of life were controlled by her father Jamie Spears, and his team of lawyers.

“Finally at 40 without the restraints of what my family did to me I say to my son Jayden that I send all the love to you in the world everyday for the rest of my life,” she wrote in her post, adding “My love for my children has no boundaries and it deeply saddens me to know his outcry of saying I wasn’t up to his expectations of a mother and maybe one day we can meet face to face and talk about this openly. Maybe dear child you can explain to me why our family would do that to anyone.”

She then talked about her ex-husband who was unemployed for years and was dependent on her earnings. “I helped your father, who hasn’t had a job in 15 years…I assume it is easier for you guys to not have someone check on you to make sure you are doing your homework. I am sure the standards of your dad smoking weed everyday benefits your daily life at 15 to partake in a very cool generation. I completely understand your need to live with your father as I had to play the perfect role for 15 years for absolutely nothing,” she wrote.

She concluded her post by writing about what her son Jayden had said about her mental health: “As for my mental health, my dear child understand you must learn to pick up a book and read one before you resort to even thinking about questioning my intellect sweetheart. Tell your father to go try and at least mow the lawn. Pss if you can honestly sit back and say with your sensible brilliant mind what memaw and pawpaw did to me was fine and call them… Not bad people… Then yes I have failed as a mother and hopefully, that’s a chat for you and your father to sit face to face and try to learn what’s good.”

Jayden, during the interview, had talked about why he and his brother Sean Preston did not attend their mother’s wedding ceremony held earlier this year with Sam Asghari. In the ITV interview, he explained that it wasn’t a good time to go and meet her and mentioned that she did not invite the whole family and just the boys. Jayden mentioned that he couldn’t see how their attendance could have ended on good terms.

