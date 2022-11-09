Britney Spears Opens Up About Her Nerve Damage, 'It Stings And It's Scary'

Britney Spears is credited with influencing the revival of teen pop during the late 1990s and early 2000s. Her first two studio albums, …Baby One More Time and Oops!… I Did It Again are among the best-selling albums of all time and made Spears the best-selling teenage artist of all time. With first-week sales of over 1.3 million copies, Oops!… I Did It Again held the record for the fastest-selling album by a female artist in the United States for fifteen years. Spears adopted a more mature and provocative style for her albums Britney and In the Zone, and starred in the 2002 film Crossroads. Now, the 40-year old singing sensation has opened up about the permanent nerve damage on the right side of her body.

On Monday, Britney took to her Instagram handle to share a montage video of herself dancing and swirling in red and black attire. She also expressed her thoughts in a long note. Shedding light over the pain that nerve damage has caused her, she wrote, “I’m dancing in time now Victoria … yes … nerve damage on the right side of my body … there’s no cure except God I guess … nerve damage is caused sometimes when you don’t get enough oxygen to your brain … your brain literally shuts down.”



The Pop sensation continued, “Nerve damage causes parts of your body to go numb. Nerves are tiny and it feels like pins and needles from the right side of my body it shoots up to my neck and the part that hurts the worst is my temple on my head… it stings and it’s scary… the last 3 years since I got out of that place, I’ve been in a mild unconscious state… I couldn’t face it. It was like it was too scary to be here… although my Instagram has not been up to par to most.”

Adding to this, Britney Spears shared that when she is dancing, she can’t feel the debilitating pain and she expressed her gratitude to God for helping her mind a medication for her afflictions. Her note read further, “hey hey hey it gave me existence and got me here… it’s funny though when I dance I don’t feel the pain… it’s like my mind literally goes to a place of my inner child. And although I don’t move like I use to… I truly believe my faith in it gave me strength… by the grace of God I finally found a medication where I actually feel oxygen going to my brain and through my neck, my eyes are more open now and I can hold my head up correctly.”



“I’ve done a good job trying to pull it off. Either way I’m getting a lot better, I can breathe… I feel smarter because well, Jesus I can breathe now… either way, I’m breathing now and I can dance in time, Victoria… I send all my love to every single one of you… this is me this morning. I’m gonna vacuum now.”

Meanwhile, Britney Spears hasn’t released a studio album ever since her ninth LP Glory. Primarily a pop record, it also contained elements of R&B, EDM, and hip hop music. The album received positive reviews from music critics, who had praised Spears’s vocal performance on the album and called it her most involved and engaged record in over a decade. It was also included on year-end lists of best albums by several publications.

